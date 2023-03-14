News you can trust since 1873
Walkers warned to ‘stay well away’ after path collapses in Dunbar

By Anna Bryan
Published 14th Mar 2023
Walkers have been warned to ‘stay well away’ from a clifftop trail in East Lothian after it collapsed.

The collapse on the Doo Rock Coastal Path in Dunbar occurred after heavy rainfall and flooding on Monday, March 10. Part of the popular walking route was closed by the council in January, due to safety concerns. Local rangers have urged walkers to avoid the area which is “extremely unstable”. There is concern that adverse weather conditions and high tides could cause further erosion on the path.

Countryside Rangers for East Lothian Council issued a warning, which said: “The closed section of path at The Glebe, Dunbar, has now collapsed. Strong northerly winds and high tide may results in further collapse in the coming days. The area is extremely unstable. We are in the process of extending the closure but in the meantime please adhere to the diversion and stay well away from the area.”

Part of the Doo Rock coastal path in Dunbar, East Lothian, has collapsed into the sea. (Photo credit: East Lothian Council Countryside Rangers)
