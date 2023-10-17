Residents said the views of Edinburgh Castle would be disrupted if the mast got the go-ahead.

Plans to site a 5G mast in one of Edinburgh’s richest neighbourhoods have been refused after over 300 locals objected.

Council planners ruled the 15-metre high pole could not be installed in The Grange as it’s “utilitarian design” would harm the conservation area. Local residents group The Grange Association was among hundreds of objectors, and said one of the key issues was that views of Edinburgh Castle would be disrupted if it got the go ahead.

It is the third unsuccessful bid for a 5G mast in the area in the last two years by KC Hutchison, which operates the Three mobile network. Elsewhere permission has been granted to install the controversial transmitters in Moredun, Dalry, Oxgangs and Seafield among other places.

The plans have been refused

In an objection to the latest plan to site a mast on the “landmark corner” of Grange Road and Lauder Road, The Grange Association said: “The views to the North along Lauder Road are especially worthy of protection, offering views to the Castle, City Centre and the listed former Sick Kids Hospital building when approaching the crest of the road, just south of the application site.

“The footways at this corner of Grange Road and Lauder Road are well-used as a North-South route, including the routes to school for Sciennes Primary School. The pavements were recently redesigned and reclassified as part of the scheme to provide the safe crossing on the East side of the junction.

“The proposed locations for the cabinets would consume a considerable portion of the available footway width, diverting pedestrians from the desire line to and from the North.”

