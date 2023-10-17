The driver was rushed to hospital but died on Tuesday.

An 87-year-old man has died in a road crash on the A1 in East Lothian.

Police have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with John's family at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.