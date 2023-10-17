News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian A1 crash: Pensioner dies in Edinburgh hospital after crash between Dunbar and Cocksburnpath

The driver was rushed to hospital but died on Tuesday.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
An 87-year-old man has died in a road crash on the A1 in East Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle smash, which involved a silver Nissan Pixo and a silver Volkswagen Passat, between Dunbar and Cocksburnpath at around 3pm on Sunday. The driver of the Nissan, John Paul, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment but the pensioner, from Duns, died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward.

The 87-year-old died on TuesdayThe 87-year-old died on Tuesday
Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with John's family at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

