Edinburgh Zoo is celebrating the birth of six adorable Asian small-clawed otters after the pack of pups received a full bill of health at their first health check.

Expert vets at wildlife conservation charity, The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), confirmed the new arrivals of five males and one female are all doing well following their check up. Born on May 23 to parents Barry and Luna, the pups join eight other otters at Edinburgh Zoo, and lucky visitors will be able to see them exploring their enclosure and learning more about their surroundings in the coming weeks.

Alison MacLean, carnivore team leader at Edinburgh Zoo said, “We are delighted to welcome our newest additions, who are already proving to be very feisty. Barry and Luna arrived at the zoo in 2020 and have previously shown themselves to be very attentive parents. They can often be seen swimming and diving with their older pups in the stream in their enclosure.”

The Asian small-clawed otters at Edinburgh Zoo are said to be doing very well after their first health check. Photo: RZSS

Ms MacLean added: “With the addition of the new arrivals, we now have 14 Asian small-clawed otters here at the zoo. The species live in family groups consisting of a mum and dad then their older offspring who help to raise the younger ones.”

At just nine weeks old, the pups are still dependent on mum and are spending most of their time in their underground holts but people visiting the Zoo may be able to spot one of the new arrivals in their enclosure next month.

Parents Barry and Luna, who arrived at the Zoo in 2020, welcomed their first pups Garry, Clyde and Eden in January 2021. The ‘fantastic parents’ then welcomed four female pups in November 2021 with the arrival of Esk, Isla, Yarrow and Ury – continuing the theme of river-inspired theme names.

