The Edinburgh Folk & Food Festival 2025 opens tonight at George Square – a 10-day event celebrating global cuisine, music and community connection.

Operated by Assembly at George Square Gardens, visitors can sample food from over 30 vendors, watch live chef demos, attend free live music sessions and dance the night away at a family-friendly ceilidh in the Palais du Varieìteì Spiegeltent.

This year’s festival will also support local charities and organisations through its extended programme. On July 24, Goose’s Quizzes will host a special edition of their popular Elimination Game at the Spiegeltent. Tickets cost £10 with all proceeds goijng to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, St Columba’s Hospice, and Edinburgh Food Social.

Edinburgh Food Social will also deliver a series of hands-on workshops throughout the festival, from family baking sessions to practical cooking workshops on Scottish classics like Cullen Skink — all designed to build kitchen confidence, reduce food insecurity and make good food accessible to all.

The Edinburgh Folk & Food Festival opens at George Square Gardens on July 18 | Rhoda Morrison

Assembly Festival managing director, Dani Rae, said: “This year’s Folk & Food Festival brings together everything we care about – brilliant live music, exciting food talent, and a genuine connection to the community. We’re thrilled to expand the festival’s reach while sticking to what matters - celebrating culture and supporting local voices.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Edinburgh Folk & Food Festival 2025.

When is the Edinburgh Folk & Food Festival?

The festival runs from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 27 at George Square Gardens. Most pop-up vendors will serve food until 8pm, with some stalls serving until midnight - especially on weekends. The Edinburgh Folk & Food Festival and Assembly Festival are cashless events and the festival is dog friendly so long as pups stay on a lead and are off site by 8pm.

How much are tickets to the Edinburgh Folk & Food Festival?

The event is a free-to-enter, with some ticketed programmed events at the Palais du Varieìteì Spiegeltent and the new Piccolo Kitchen.

Where can I buy tickets to the programmed events?

The best place to see the list of programmed events is in the ‘What’s on’ section of the festival website. You can book via the website or buy tickets on the day at the Assembly George Square Garden box office. Ticket prices for events, workshops and concerts range from £5 to £28.

Full food vendors line-up

We Sell Dumplings, Cargo Spud, Cargo Grill, Panquake, Alanda's Gelato, Alanda's Seafood Grill, Jarvis Pickle, Kebabbar, Chick + Pea, Hot Donut, Assembly Coffee, Paddle and Peel, Moskito Bites, Moskito Bacchus Sangria Bar, Ting Thai, Mac Love, Buffalo Chicken Truck, Cubanos, COOP, Amigos Mexican, The Peruvian, Wholly Waffles, Cala Cala, Bellfield Brewery, Knights Kitchen, Steam Bunny, Bia, Happy Dumplings, Taberu, Chulos, Seabuckthorn, Korean Munchies, Lazeez Street Food, Ceylon Cartel, Etto Panini Mortadella.

Over 30 food vendors will feature in the Edinburgh Folk & Food Festival 2025 | Rhoda Morrison

Full events programme

Edinburgh Food Social: Essential Skills, July 19 at 5pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Edinburgh Food Social: Get Saucy, July 19 at 7pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Fruin Ceilidh Band: July 19 at 9pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Edinburgh Food Social: Fun with Flour, July 20 at 12pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Edinburgh Food Social: Cullen Skink, July 20 at 2.30pm, Palais du Varieìteì

The Tuskers: Cooking demonstration, July 22 at 2pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Dylan Moss: Cooking demonstration, July 22 at 4pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Choola: Cooking demonstration: July 23 at 2pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Pop Conscious: Cooking demonstration, July 23 at 4pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Daniela Forbes: Cooking demonstration, July 24 at 2pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Sarah Rankin (MasterChef star): Discussion with Rosie Morton and Amina Shah, July 24 at 4pm,Piccolo Kitchen

Goose’s Elimination Game Quiz, July 24 at 7.30pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Alan Keery: Cooking demonstration July 25 at 2pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Sarah Rankin: Discussion with Edinburgh Food Social & Nourish Scotland, July 25 at 4pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Barry Bryson: Cooking demonstration, July 26 at 2pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Tomaìs Gormley: Cooking demonstration, July 26 at 4pm, Piccolo Kitchen

Full music line-up

Duncan Chisholm, supported by Findlay Napier, July 18 at 7.30pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Folksville, July 19 at 2pm, Palais du Varieìteì

The Unthanks, supported by Paper Sparrows, July 20 at 7.30pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Kris Drever and Chris Stout, supported by Iona Fyfe, July 23 at 7.30pm, Palais du Varieìteì

The Stairs Sessions: Chris Park and friends, July 25 at 6pm, Piccolo steps

The East Pointers, supported by Wave of the Flood, July 26 at 7.30pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Eliza Carthy and the Restitution, July 27 at 7.30pm, Palais du Varieìteì

Is the venue wheelchair accessible?

Assembly George Square, The Piccolo and Palais du Variété Spiegeltent are all accessible venues, however the ground may be uneven. Designated accessible toilets are on site For more access information you can visit the Assembly website.