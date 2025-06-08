A family of four have made a plea for help after they ‘lost absolutely everything’ in a fire which ripped through their West Lothian home.

Flames engulfed the home of Tracey Emms and her partner Allan, in Armadale’s Shaw Avenue, at around 4pm on Saturday, June 7, and fire crews rallied to extinguish the blaze.

But the home was left a burnt out shell and everything belonging to the couple and their two sons, Aidan, 17, and Austin, six, was lost in the fire.

Tracey and Allan are now facing the heartbreaking task of rebuilding their lives and replacing belongings - including sensory equipment used by Austin who has additional needs.

Tracey’s sister Debbie has now set up a GoFundMe page and is asking for donations to help the family start again after the devastating loss.

A home in Shaw Avenue, Armadale, was gutted by fire. | Debbie Emms

Debbie said: “On Saturday, June 7, my sister Tracey, her partner Allan and two kids Austin, six, and Aidan, 17, lost absolutely everything in a house fire. They have nothing but the clothes on their back.

“My idea on setting up this page is to give them one less worry and any donations would be highly appreciated to help my sister and her family out while they try to build life from scratch again.

“Little Austin is going to find this all very difficult as he has additional needs and relies on things like sensory equipment and his iPad which is all gone. Any shares would also be amazing, please please help a family in need. Thank you.”

Debbie set a fundraising target for £3,000 and the page has already raised £2,255 in just three hours. Locals have also taken to Facebook to offer clothes, toys and other items to the family. You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Saturday, 7 June, 2025, officers received a report of a fire at a property on Shaw Avenue, Armadale. There were no reports of any injuries. There fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.