Family-run Edinburgh Holiday Park receives Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025

A family-run caravan park located just outside Edinburgh has been awarded a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award – an award that recognises travellers’ favourite destinations from around the world.

Linwater Caravan Park has been awarded a 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award | Linwater Caravan Park

Linwater Caravan Park, located on the border of Edinburgh and West Lothian, received the award after gaining consistently high guest reviews on the travel platform over the past 12 months. It comes after the award-winning site was names the best caravan park in the country at the at the Scottish Hospitality Awards last year.

Linwater Caravan Park co-owner Katie Guinan said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2025. This recognition means so much to us as a small, family-run business, and it’s a real credit to the hardworking and dedicated team we have here. We pour our hearts into this place, and it’s incredibly rewarding to know our guests value what we do.”

Katie and Alastair Guinan are owners of Linwater Caravan Park | Linwater Caravan Park

The caravan park’s latest traveller’s choice award places it in the top 10 per cent of accommodation providers worldwide, making it a top-tier destination for campers, caravanners and holidaymakers.

Linwater has been a family run business since it opened 27 years ago, and is currently investing £200,000 in a new static caravan terrace development in time for summer. The new development will introduce two new luxury lodges and six new static caravans with views over ancient woodland and the surrounding hills.

Katie added: “Since opening our doors in 1998, we’ve remained committed to offering welcoming, high-quality facilities, and peaceful surroundings for our guests. Whether visitors are pitching up on our touring site, enjoying a self-catering stay, or planning to stay in our luxurious lodges, our aim is always the same - to help people make happy holiday memories in comfort and tranquillity.”