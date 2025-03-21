Fire crews called to Edinburgh street in the middle of the night after car bursts into flames
The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Thursday, March 20, in Parkgrove Green. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent one appliance to scene to extinguish the fire before leaving the area at around 12.40am on Friday.
Images from the scene show a SUV-type vehicle engulfed in flames on the residential street. The fire resulted in the car being completed destroyed with images from the following morning revealing the extent of the damage to the charred vehicle.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.33pm on Thursday, 20 March, to reports of a vehicle well alight on Parkgrove Green in Clermiston, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised one appliance. Crews the scene left after extinguishing the fire and ensuring the area was made safe.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of this car fire around 12am on Friday, March 21. Officers attended however there is no further police involvement at this time."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.