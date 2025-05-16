Fire crews tackle extensive wildfire on Edinburgh's Blackford Hill
Fire crews are tackling an extensive wildfire on Edinburgh’s Blackford Hill.
The alarm was raised at 3.47pm on Friday and four fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were multiple seats of fire, with one major area affected on the Blackford side and another near the Royal Observatory.
A spokesman said: “It’s a deep-seated, large scale grass fire on the hill, but our crews are in attendance and we are tackling it and making good progress.”
However, firefighters are expected to remain at the scene overnight and into tomorrow.