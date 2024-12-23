Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day was accused of sending unsolicited sexual messages in a complaint made to Scottish Labour almost two years ago, it has emerged.

Mr Day, 50, was suspended from the Labour Party and then resigned as council leader on December 9 after a newspaper alleged he had sent sexually explicit messages to Ukrainian refugees on social media.

However, the Sunday Mail has reported a complaint was sent to Scottish Labour's then general secretary, former MSP James Kelly, in March 2023 , regarding the conduct of Mr Day towards a constituent. The constituent alleged he had sent them "unsolicited nude pictures" on a dating app which made them feel "deeply uncomfortable".

The complainant was reported to have said they decided to contact the party because the behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and below the standard they would expect from an elected politician.

The Sunday Mail reported the person said they wanted the Labour Party to speak to Mr Day about his conduct without "putting people through" a formal process, adding: "If that means that the Labour Party will take no action against a perpetrator of sexual harassment, then that's a decision for the Labour Party ."

The PA news agency understands no formal complaint was made when the allegations were referred to independent investigators for investigation.

Anas Sarwar, who has been Scottish Labour leader since 2021, told the Sunday Mail he was not aware of any previous allegations.

In a statement shared with PA, he said: "We have an independent complaints procedure so if a complaint is made to the Labour Party , the complaint does not come to me and the independent group that looks at complaints does not notify me, as leader, until there is the opening of an investigation.

"As soon as evidence was shared with me - as it was by the Sunday Mail earlier this month - of alleged inappropriate behaviour, then he was suspended the same day."

Mr Day, who became council leader in May 2022 , was alleged to have messaged two Ukrainian refugees on a dating app regarding sexual preferences.

He was suspended from the party but remains a councillor.

Following his resignation as council leader, he was replaced by Jane Meagher.

A Labour spokesman said: " The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken."

Police Scotland are investigating a complaint about "inappropriate behaviour" made on October 22 and told PA: "Inquiries are ongoing."

At the time of his resignation on December 9 , Mr Day - who has been approached by PA about the previous complaint against him - said: "I have yet to be contacted by the police but want to reiterate that I will co-operate fully with their ongoing inquiries."

A City of Edinburgh Council spokeswoman said: "All matters raised with the chief executive and monitoring officer are being progressed through our established processes in consultation with our independent whistleblowing service, Safecall, and, where appropriate, Police Scotland and the Ethical Standards Commissioner.

"Given the ongoing investigations, we can't comment further at this stage."