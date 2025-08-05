Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions after police called to concern for person
Drivers are facing severe delays after a busy Edinburgh route was closed by police.
Officers were called to the Forth Road Bridge at around 9.30am this morning following reports of concern for a person.
The bridge has been closed in both directions and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
Traffic Scotland said those using the Forth Road Bridge are ‘advised to use the Queensferry Crossing at this time due to a police incident’.
And despite delays, the AA Route Planner said traffic is ‘coping well’ in the area.
