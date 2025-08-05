Drivers are facing severe delays after a busy Edinburgh route was closed by police.

Officers were called to the Forth Road Bridge at around 9.30am this morning following reports of concern for a person.

The bridge has been closed in both directions and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The Forth Road Bridge is closed in both directions | Traffic Scotland

Traffic Scotland said those using the Forth Road Bridge are ‘advised to use the Queensferry Crossing at this time due to a police incident’.

And despite delays, the AA Route Planner said traffic is ‘coping well’ in the area.