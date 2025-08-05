Forth Road Bridge reopens six hours after police incident saw it closed in both directions

By Rachel Keenan
Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:34 BST
A major Edinburgh route which was closed for more than six hours has now reopened.

Police Scotland were called to the Forth Road Bridge at around 9.30am on Tuesday following reports of concern for a person. The road was closed in both directions with drivers having been urged to avoid the area.

Motorists in the area were experiencing delays, and Traffic Scotland advised drivers to use the Queensferry Crossing.

The Forth Road Bridge was closed in both directions for hours.placeholder image
The Forth Road Bridge was closed in both directions for hours. | Traffic Scotland

Police announced the bridge reopened at 3.45pm - more than six hours after it was first closed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The Forth Road Bridge re-opened at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 5, after being closed for several hours.”

