Fife man convicted of historic sex crimes dies at HMP Edinburgh
David Brown, from Fife, was found guilty of offences committed against children and young adults at various addresses in Fife between 1998 and 2006.
He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh on September 12 last year. He was 82 when he was convicted.
Brown died at HMP Edinburgh on July 31 and a Fatal Accident Inquiry is to be carried out following his death.
A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual.
“Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised, and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Fatal Accident Inquiries are held in due course.”
