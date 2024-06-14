Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nashir Ahmed died in hospital on March 15 - five days after he was attacked on Ferry Road

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Nashir Ahmed who died after he was attacked at an Edinburgh bus stop in March.

Nashir Ahmed, 65, was attacked while standing at a bus stop in Ferry Road on Sunday, March 10, and he succumbed to his injuries in hospital five days later. A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with his death and was later charged with culpable homicide and assault to severe injury.

Nashir Ahmed, 65, was attacked while waiting for a bus on Ferry Road, Edinburgh | Police Scotland

Nashir’s daughter, Tania Ahmed, has launched a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and ‘provide some financial relief for our family’ which includes Nashir’s two young sons.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Tania said: “This senseless act of violence has left our family shattered and in desperate need of support.

“We are hoping to raise £5,000 to cover the funeral expenses and provide some financial relief for our family during this incredibly difficult time. The funeral service and headstone cost approximately £4,500, and the remaining funds will help Nashir's wife with living expenses as she raises their two underage children alone.

“This cushion will help cover overdue bills and living costs, allowing us some breathing room as we navigate this new and painful reality.”

Tania said her father was attacked by a ‘complete stranger’ on his 20th wedding anniversary, with the family having had to postpone his funeral for a month due to post mortem examinations.

She said: “No family should ever have to endure this nightmare. Our father, a loving and caring husband, brother, and grandfather, is deeply missed by everyone in the Bangladeshi community. His life was stolen, and we are left to pick up the pieces.

“Your support will make a significant difference in our lives. Your generosity will help us honour my father's memory and support our family as we try to overcome this trauma. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness and support during this incredibly difficult time.”