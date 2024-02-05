Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A funeral director sexually assaulted a colleague when he groped her bottom as they worked together at an Edinburgh business.

Craig Armstrong, 52, grabbed and slapped the woman on the buttocks while the pair were alone in the kitchen area of the capital funeral parlour in January 2022.

Armstrong also made vile sexual comments to the woman by talking about the size of her breasts and asking if she was late for work because she had been “sh***ing” her partner.

The “creepy” funeral boss was also found to have labelled his co-worker “a wee slut” and “a wee dirty” in front of work colleagues.

Armstrong denied all the allegations but was found guilty of the sex attack and to using graphic sexual language towards the woman following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month

Armstrong, of Musselburgh, East Lothian, returned to the dock for sentencing on Friday where Sheriff Roderick Flinn issued him with a fine of £320 and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Defence agent Simon Collins said his client had already suffered “an element of punishment” after losing his job as a funeral director and his subsequent employment with a supermarket chain.

Previously the trial heard from funeral worker Joyce Cruickshank who told the court she had witnessed the sex assault on her colleague at the funeral business in Edinburgh.

Mrs Cruickshank, 52, told the court she was standing in a different room but saw Armstrong walk up behind the woman and “put his hand on her bottom” during a lunch break.

She said on several occasions she had overheard Armstrong making lewd comments about “the size of her breasts” and asking her “are you late [for work] because you were sh***ing?”.

She described Armstrong as “creepy” and said she regularly heard him calling the woman “a wee slut” and “a wee dirty” during work hours.

She said: “I felt like taking her under my wing in a motherly fashion. I wouldn’t like my daughter to be spoken to like that in a place of work. Honestly, I thought he was a creep.”

The court was told the victim reported the sex assault to the funeral company’s management and Armstrong was subsequently suspended in January 2022. He was later sacked from his position and the incident was reported to the police.

Armstrong told the trial staff at the funeral business regularly engaged in “banter” but denied making any sexual comments towards the woman. He also denied sexually assaulting the woman by grabbing or slapping her bottom while the pair were alone in the kitchen area.

Armstrong was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman by handling and striking her buttocks at the funeral director business in Edinburgh on January 13, 2022.