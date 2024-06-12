General election 2024: The full list of candidates bidding to become MPs in Edinburgh and the Lothians
A total of 72 candidates are competing at the July general election for the nine Westminster seats covering Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The SNP, Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Reform are standing in all nine seats and the Greens in all but one. In addition Alba is fielding three candidates across the area, as is the Scottish Family Party. There are two Scottish Libertarian Party candidates. The Socialist Labour Party, Communist Party of Britain and Independence for Scotland Party are each fighting one seat. And there are eight independents.
Nominations closed on Friday, June 7. Here is the full list.
Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
Charles Dundas - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Jane Mackenzie Gould - Independent
Amanda Faye Grimm - Scottish Greens
Marie-Clair Munro - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Chris Murray - Scottish Labour Party
Tommy Sheppard - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Derek Steven Winton - Reform UK
Edinburgh North and Leith
Mike Andersen - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Deidre Brock - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Niel Deepnarain - Scottish Family Party – Defending Traditional Values
Tracy Gilbert - Scottish Labour Party
David Don Jacobsen - Socialist Labour Party
Alan Gordon Melville - Reform UK
Joanna Mowat - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Kayleigh Ferguson O'Neill - Scottish Greens
Richard Charles Shillcock - Communist Party of Britain
Caroline Waterloo - Independent
Edinburgh South
Christopher Cowdy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Phil Holden - Scottish Family Party: Promoting Traditional Values
Simita Kumar - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Lynne Lyon - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence
Alex Martin - Independent
Ian Murray - Scottish Labour Party
Jo Phillips - Scottish Greens
Cameron Rose - Reform UK
Mark Rowbotham - Independent
Andy Williamson - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh South West
Scott Arthur - Scottish Labour Party
Joanna Cherry - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Ian Harper - Reform UK
Dan Heap - Scottish Greens
Richard Crewe Lucas - Scottish Family Party
Sue Webber - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Marc Richard Wilkinson - Independent
Bruce Roy Wison - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh West
Michael Colin Davidson - Scottish Labour Party
David Henry - Independent
Nick Horing - Independent
Euan Hyslop - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Otto Inglis - Reform UK
Christine Anne Jardine - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Tam Laird - Scottish Libertarian Party
James Konrad Puchowski - Scottish Greens
Alastair Shields - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
East Lothian
Douglas Alexander - Labour and Co-operative Party
Robert Davies - Reform UK
Duncan Dunlop - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scott Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Lyn Jardine - Scottish National Party (SNP)
George Kerevan - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence
Shona McIntosh - Scottish Greens
Midlothian
Keith Cockburn - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Daniel Fraser - Scottish Libertarian Party
Stefan Garbowski - Reform UK
Ross Laird - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Kirsty McNeill - Labour and Co-operative Party
Owen Thompson - Scottish National Party(SNP)
Bathgate & Linlithgow
Martyn Day - Scottish National Party (SNP)
John Hannah - Independence for Scotland Party
Simon Caleb Jay - Scottish Greens
Stuart James McArthur - Independent
Jamie McNamee - Reform UK
Lynn Edith Munro - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Sally Pattle - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Kirsteen Ann Sullivan - Labour and Co-operative Party
Livingston
Hannah Mary Bardell - Scottish National Party (SNP)
Damian Joseph Doran-Timson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Debbie Ewen - Alba Party for independence
Cameron Glasgow - Scottish Greens
Caron Lindsay - Scottish Liberal Democrats
David McLennan - Reform UK
Gregor Arthur Poynton - Scottish Labour Party
