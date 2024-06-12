General election 2024: The full list of candidates bidding to become MPs in Edinburgh and the Lothians

By Ian Swanson
Published 12th Jun 2024, 15:53 BST
A total of 72 candidates are competing at the July general election for the nine Westminster seats covering Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The SNP, Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Reform are standing in all nine seats and the Greens in all but one. In addition Alba is fielding three candidates across the area, as is the Scottish Family Party. There are two Scottish Libertarian Party candidates. The Socialist Labour Party, Communist Party of Britain and Independence for Scotland Party are each fighting one seat. And there are eight independents.

Nominations closed on Friday, June 7. Here is the full list.

Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

Charles Dundas - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Jane Mackenzie Gould - Independent

Amanda Faye Grimm - Scottish Greens

Marie-Clair Munro - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Chris Murray - Scottish Labour Party

Tommy Sheppard - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Derek Steven Winton - Reform UK

If you won’t be able to vote in person on July 4, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote.If you won’t be able to vote in person on July 4, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote.
Edinburgh North and Leith

Mike Andersen - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Deidre Brock - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Niel Deepnarain - Scottish Family Party – Defending Traditional Values

Tracy Gilbert - Scottish Labour Party

David Don Jacobsen - Socialist Labour Party

Alan Gordon Melville - Reform UK

Joanna Mowat - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Kayleigh Ferguson O'Neill - Scottish Greens

Richard Charles Shillcock - Communist Party of Britain

Caroline Waterloo - Independent

Edinburgh South

Christopher Cowdy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Phil Holden - Scottish Family Party: Promoting Traditional Values

Simita Kumar - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Lynne Lyon - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence

Alex Martin - Independent

Ian Murray - Scottish Labour Party

Jo Phillips - Scottish Greens

Cameron Rose - Reform UK

Mark Rowbotham - Independent

Andy Williamson - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Edinburgh South West

Scott Arthur - Scottish Labour Party

Joanna Cherry - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Ian Harper - Reform UK

Dan Heap - Scottish Greens

Richard Crewe Lucas - Scottish Family Party

Sue Webber - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Marc Richard Wilkinson - Independent

Bruce Roy Wison - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Voters go to the polls on July 4 - polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pmVoters go to the polls on July 4 - polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm
Edinburgh West

Michael Colin Davidson - Scottish Labour Party

David Henry - Independent

Nick Horing - Independent

Euan Hyslop - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Otto Inglis - Reform UK

Christine Anne Jardine - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Tam Laird - Scottish Libertarian Party

James Konrad Puchowski - Scottish Greens

Alastair Shields - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

East Lothian 

Douglas Alexander - Labour and Co-operative Party

Robert Davies - Reform UK 

Duncan Dunlop - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Scott Hamilton - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Lyn Jardine - Scottish National Party (SNP)

George Kerevan - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence 

Shona McIntosh - Scottish Greens

Midlothian

Keith Cockburn -  Scottish Conservative and Unionist 

Daniel Fraser - Scottish Libertarian Party

Stefan Garbowski - Reform UK

Ross Laird - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Kirsty McNeill - Labour and Co-operative Party

Owen Thompson - Scottish National Party(SNP)

Bathgate & Linlithgow

Martyn Day - Scottish National Party (SNP)

John Hannah - Independence for Scotland Party

Simon Caleb Jay - Scottish Greens

Stuart James McArthur - Independent

Jamie McNamee - Reform UK

Lynn Edith Munro - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Sally Pattle - Scottish Liberal Democrats

Kirsteen Ann Sullivan - Labour and Co-operative Party

Livingston

Hannah Mary Bardell - Scottish National Party (SNP)

Damian Joseph Doran-Timson - Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Debbie Ewen - Alba Party for independence

Cameron Glasgow - Scottish Greens

Caron Lindsay - Scottish Liberal Democrats

David McLennan - Reform UK

Gregor Arthur Poynton - Scottish Labour Party  

