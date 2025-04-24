Growing concerns for Midlothian schoolgirl last seen five days ago

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are becoming concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old schoolgirl who was last seen five days ago.

Julia Gradecka, 15, from Dalkeith, was last seen on Saturday April 19. She is described as being about 5’9, medium build and has long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black hooded jumper, black leggings and black Crocs.

Police Scotland

Julie is known to frequent Midlothian, Edinburgh, Livingston, Glasgow, Paisley and North Lanarkshire areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Inspector Watson from Dalkeith Police Station said “We would be grateful for any information about Julia’s whereabouts as we want to make sure she is safe. If Julia herself sees this appeal, I would ask that she contact us and/or her parents.”

Any information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quoting incident number 3310 April 19.

Related topics:MidlothianPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice