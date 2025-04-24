Growing concerns for Midlothian schoolgirl last seen five days ago
Julia Gradecka, 15, from Dalkeith, was last seen on Saturday April 19. She is described as being about 5’9, medium build and has long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black hooded jumper, black leggings and black Crocs.
Julie is known to frequent Midlothian, Edinburgh, Livingston, Glasgow, Paisley and North Lanarkshire areas.
Inspector Watson from Dalkeith Police Station said “We would be grateful for any information about Julia’s whereabouts as we want to make sure she is safe. If Julia herself sees this appeal, I would ask that she contact us and/or her parents.”
Any information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quoting incident number 3310 April 19.
