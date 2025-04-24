Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are becoming concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old schoolgirl who was last seen five days ago.

Julia Gradecka, 15, from Dalkeith, was last seen on Saturday April 19. She is described as being about 5’9, medium build and has long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black hooded jumper, black leggings and black Crocs.

Police Scotland

Julie is known to frequent Midlothian, Edinburgh, Livingston, Glasgow, Paisley and North Lanarkshire areas.

Inspector Watson from Dalkeith Police Station said “We would be grateful for any information about Julia’s whereabouts as we want to make sure she is safe. If Julia herself sees this appeal, I would ask that she contact us and/or her parents.”

Any information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quoting incident number 3310 April 19.