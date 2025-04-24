‘Suspicious’ fire at East Lothian building being treated as ‘deliberate’ by police

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:58 BST
Police in East Lothian are investigating a ‘suspicious’ fire which occurred on Monday in broad daylight.

At around 2pm on Monday, April 21, fire crews rushed to an abandoned building at Plough Lane in Tranent, before extinguishing the fire a short time later.

Police are now investigating the incident, which is being treated as wilful.

On Monday, April 21, fire crews were called to a ‘suspicious’ fire in Plough Lane, Tranent | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 2.15pm on Monday, April 21, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire in an abandoned building at Plough Lane, Tranent.

“The fire was safely extinguished a short time later.It is suspected this building was set alight deliberately.”

If you have any information regarding suspicious activity in the area around this time please call 101 quoting Incident number 1860 of 21/04/25.

