‘Suspicious’ fire at East Lothian building being treated as ‘deliberate’ by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in East Lothian are investigating a ‘suspicious’ fire which occurred on Monday in broad daylight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 2pm on Monday, April 21, fire crews rushed to an abandoned building at Plough Lane in Tranent, before extinguishing the fire a short time later.

Police are now investigating the incident, which is being treated as wilful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, April 21, fire crews were called to a ‘suspicious’ fire in Plough Lane, Tranent | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At about 2.15pm on Monday, April 21, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a fire in an abandoned building at Plough Lane, Tranent.

“The fire was safely extinguished a short time later.It is suspected this building was set alight deliberately.”

If you have any information regarding suspicious activity in the area around this time please call 101 quoting Incident number 1860 of 21/04/25.