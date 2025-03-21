Police are continuing to appeal for information after an Edinburgh man was reported missing last week.

Coen Bust, 47, left Waverley Station in Edinburgh at 8.30am on Thursday, March 13 and was last seen getting off a train at Dunkeld Train Station at 10.18am on the same day. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since this time.

Coen Bust, 47, was last seen at at Dunkeld Train Station at 10.18am on Thursday, March 13 | Police Scotland

He was last seen wearing a mustard-coloured jacket and carrying a large rucksack and a red/orange metal water bottle. He is described as having a heavy build and a long greying beard.

Inspector Paul Thomson, Drylaw Police Station, said: "It has now been more than a week since Coen Bust was last seen and we are keen to trace him as soon as possible and I would ask anyone with any information to please contact Police Scotland.

"If you have private CCTV footage in the Dunkeld or Birnam areas or dashcam footage from the surrounding areas around the time Mr Coen was last seen, please review it and contact us with anything relevant.

“Likewise, if you were on the 8.30am train from Edinburgh Waverley to Inverness on Thursday, March 13 and saw Mr Bust, or got off at Dunkeld, please contact police. No matter how small it may seem, it may help us find him. I am also appealing directly to Mr Bust himself to get in touch with the police."

If you can help, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2616 of Thursday, March.