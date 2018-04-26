Edinburgh mum in plea for cannabis treatment

AN Edinburgh mum has called for “full spectrum” cannabis oil to be legalised in the UK – so tests into its effectiveness as an alternative cancer treatment can be carried out.

Alison Corran admits she “fears for her future” with daughter Stella after undergoing treatment for the disease for a third time without success.

Alison, 44, has received chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as well as procedures including mastectomy and lumpectomies since being diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2011.

However, she admits she has been aware of the “destructive” effect the treatments have had on her body and now wants to explore alternative options.

In the UK, oil containing cannabidiol (CBD) is legal, however the full spectrum version, containing the psychoactive component, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is banned.

But after researching the impact of the full strength oil on patients, Alison now wants the treatment to become available on the NHS to give her a chance of watching two-year-old Stella grow up.

She said: “The care I have received from the NHS has been absolutely wonderful, I cannot fault their efforts at all, but these treatments come with big side effects. I was told when I started my chemotherapy that it had an eight per cent chance of curing me, but at the same time, I know that it has a 100 per cent chance of harming me.

“Cannabis oil is non-toxic and comes with little or no side-effects. You just have to be careful to build up your tolerance slowly, in order to avoid having a ‘whitey’.”

Alison added: “Research has also shown it can stop cancer cells growing and migrating, so if there is a chance of it helping with my treatment, of enhancing it, then I want that opportunity.”

Last month, SNP MP Tommy Sheppard told the Evening News he would back a move to bring Scotland in line with 12 EU member states in legalising the drug for medical use.

Alison pointed out the drug would cost less for the health service to supply than the current £4,000 per month bill for her prescription of palbociclib currently used to manage the disease.

However, she acknowledged further study into dosage amounts was needed before any decision on legalisation.

She said: “Research suggests that for cancer, you need both CBD and THC components to create the ‘entourage effect,’ but a bit more work needs to be done to get a dosage for different conditions.”

“I know the oil is available abroad, but I have Stella, I don’t have the option just to up sticks for six months. I want this to be available here.”