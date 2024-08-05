Dhanda has answered the Hearts question confidently. | SNS Group

The latest Hearts and Hibs headlines following the opening Scottish Premiership results.

After the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures, Hearts performed well in a 0-0 draw with Rangers during the season opener at Tynecastle.

Hibs were dealt a 3-0 defeat on the road to St Mirren. Both Edinburgh sides will be looking for wins when they return to action this weekend. The Jambos will travel to face Dundee and Hibs will host Celtic at Easter Road. In the meantime though, let’s take a look at the latest headlines following the first games of the season.

Hearts signing delivers bold season prediction

Hearts have enjoyed a strong transfer window so far and new recruit Yan Dhanda believes his new side has what it takes to challenge at the very top of the Premiership. The midfielder agreed pre-contract terms with the Jambos after time with Ross County, and he made his competitive debut against Rangers on Saturday.

“Yes, definitely. I think we can go past the top two,” Dhanda said (via BBC Sport). “We have shown how good we can be, so what’s stopping us? As long as we keep believing the talent we have in the changing room and the togetherness along with the staff and the group of players, we can do anything this season.”

Hearts finished third last season with 68 points and they were an impressive 12 ahead of fourth-placed Kilmarnock.

Hibs urged to sign transfer targets now

After finishing in the bottom half of the table last season, Hibs were hoping to kickstart their 2024/25 campaign with a statement performance to build upon. Unfortunately, the Hibees were handed a 3-0 defeat by St Mirren, which puts them 11th in the table as one of just four teams not to bank any points in the opening weekend.

Former Hibs striker Tam McManus took to social media after the match, urging his ex-side to give their head coach added tools in the transfer market.

“Need to push the button on the players they are in for now, the manager needs help,” he wrote.

David Gray’s side have signed four new players so far this window but there is still plenty of time for Hibs to bolster their ranks.