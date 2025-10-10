The soon to open Hollywood Bowl in Livingston has won a change to its licence to allow children as young as 10 to attend without adult supervision.

A lawyer for the firm asked for a variation in the licence granted to the bowling alley and amusement arcade earlier this year, which allows children 12 and over to attend unaccompanied.

Despite initial concerns about safeguarding from West Lothian licensing board the managing director and legal representatives gave assurances that youngsters would be safe and only allowed access to age restricted arcade games.

A lawyer for the firm said: “ In the company’s other premises across the country it wouldn’t be unusual for 10 or 11 year-olds to come into these premises with friends or older siblings, but without someone whose over 18.

“You can easily envisage a time where parents would want some time to go and do some Christmas shopping with the kids and let their kids go and play in the arcade for half an hour until the presents were put in the car. That’s particularly relevant given its location with the centre.

“We’re also talking about 10, 11, 12 year-olds here. They are at the stage where they want some independence to go bowling with friends. Rather than staying, the parents might go round the corner for a coffee and give them that little bit of independence, but with that safety net nearby. It’s those scenarios that we want to be able to cater for.

“This is a family friendly space.”

The lawyer added that it was quite difficult to gauge the age of children at 12 and the firm wanted to avoid the situation of having to ID every child at the door.

The lawyer also detailed the firm’s safeguarding policies and training with staff overseeing the arcade games area in the centres.

She added: “I hope all of this together demonstrates to the board how seriously the firm takes its responsibilities and the time and resources we have put into getting these policies right. This is an experienced operator.”

Hollywood Bowl is preparing for a new facility in the old Debenhams store in Livingston’s centre. It plans 22 bowling lanes, an amusement area and a bar and diner.

Darryl Lewis, the national managing director of Hollywood Bowl assured councillors that the amusements are checked “ constantly by staff walking around.”He added: “ Duty managers would do checks every 30 or 40 minutes.”

Conservative, Damian Doran-Timson said: “I do not see a massive difference between if a young person is 12 , 11 or 10. Proof of age at the age is very rare. At the moment how are the young challenged and what happens when they are challenged?

Mr Lewis explained that it happens rarely at the moment because Hollywood Bowl currently only has a similar licensing restriction in Inverness. As this centre is out of town it does not get a lot of younger children unaccompanied. Many 12 to 14 year-olds are expected to come into the Livingston centre because of its location.

Mr Lewis told the board: “My challenge query was based on my 11- year old granddaughter who looks 13 or 14 and doesn’t carry ID. I take licensing very seriously and I want to do the best job we can. “

Reservations about child protection policies were also raised by fellow Conservative Alison Adamson and Labour’s George Paul. The board was advised on current children’s admission policies to licensed premises by licensing standards officer Douglas Frood, and clerk to the board, Jessica Chan.

After a short meeting in private the board reconvened and offered Hollywood Bowl the concession.

Chairman of the board, Councillor Tony Boyle said that he had grave reservations but was prepared to accept the variation given what the board had heard. This was seconded by Councillor Doran-Timson.

Mr Lewis told the board: “Thank you. I appreciate everybody’s time and I promise I won’t let you down.”