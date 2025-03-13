Edinburgh shopping centre to get mini-golf, arcades & 10-lane bowling alley after Waverley Market plans pass
The plans for Waverley Market, which were submitted by the city centre shopping centre’s owners Moolmoor (Waverley) Limited in January, were for a change the use of unit L23 at Waverly Market from retail to “assembly & leisure with an associated restaurant / licensed bar”.
The proposals for the new leisure facilities at the large two-floor unit, which covers 1824.9m2 of floorspace, were approved by the council’s planning department this month.
Chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals are acceptable with regard to Section 64 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Area (Scotland) Act 1997 and have no adverse impact on neighbouring residential amenity. There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion.”
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇
Under the plans, the lower floor at this large Waverley Market unit will get a 10-lane ten-pin bowling alley and a nine-hole mini-golf course, as well as a bar area with four pool tables and three darts boards.
The upper floor, situated at ground level, will soon have a large 335.7m2 arcades area and a Tinderbox coffee bar at the Waverley Bridge entrance to the shopping centre.
The lower level is currently empty having been previously occupied by Jobcentre Plus, while the upper floor is occupied by an NHS Scotland vaccination clinic, which offers flu jabs and Covid-19 boosters.
The shopping centre now has three years to implement the change of use and carry out the required alterations in the plans, which received no objections or notes of support on the council’s planning portal website.