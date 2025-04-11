Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The creation of a new ten-pin bowling alley at the former Debenhams store at The Centre, Livingston, has taken another step forward.

The proposed Hollywood Bowl development involves converting the former shop unit into an e-go-kart track and a ten-pin bowling alley.

An agent for the developer promised a venue designed for family fun.

The ground floor will be occupied by the bowling alley, while the first and second floor units will be occupied by the e-go-kart track.

A provisional licence has been granted by West Lothian Council for a new Hollywood Bowl in the former Debenhams store in Livingston's Centre | Third party

Food and drink uses are also proposed for each unit. The applicant is L C P Retail Properties Ltd. The owners estimate that the development will bring 35 full time jobs to Livingston.

Hollywood Bowl is well established in Scotland with venues in Coatbridge and Stirling and new venues opening up north, in Inverness.

The Debenhams unit has now been vacant since March 2021 and the West Lothian Licensing Board heard an application from the owners for a Provisional Premises Licence earlier today. The Board granted their application.

A Provisional Premises Licence in Scotland allows businesses to apply for a premises licence while the building is still under construction or conversion. This licence is a two-stage process, allowing the licence to be considered in principle before the premises are completed. The licence needs to be confirmed within a certain timeframe.

Premises that are granted a provisional premises licence cannot be used for the sale of alcohol until such time as the work to the premises has been completed, and the licence holder has been “confirmed” by the Licensing Board.