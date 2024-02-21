Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollwood actress Rebel Wilson, star of hit films Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, is coming to Edinburgh for an exclusive event to promote her new book.

The book 'Rebel Rising: A Memoir' will chronicle her unconventional journey to Hollywood success, and self love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the event at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on April 24, Rebel will share stories from her Aussie upbringing as the daughter of parents who sold pet products at dog shows, to making millions as LA’s favourite funny girl, always questioning "Am I good enough?”, "Will I ever find love?" and "Will I ever change and become healthy?".

In the book she speaks for the first time about the most personal and important moments in her life from fertility issues, weight gain and loss to sexuality, overcoming shyness and dealing with rejection. And there's at least one story about Brad Pitt.

The promotional material for the show states: "From the scene-stealing star of Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, get ready for an emotional rollercoaster with a refreshingly candid, funny, and inspiring conversation about her unconventional journey to Hollywood success, and self-love.

"For decades, Rebel Wilson single-mindedly focused on her career, forgoing relationships in favour of making a name for herself. An Evening with Rebel Wilson will share the emotional and physical lessons she has learned, as well as her most embarrassing experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebel will also be doing exclusive live events in London, Manchester to promote the book. Tickets go on sale this Friday 23rd, 10am.