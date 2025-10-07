Plans to build homes at former Midlothian gas works rejected over health concerns

Councillors have rejected plans to build homes on a former gas works over concern the land could be contaminated and put the health of future residents at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A meeting of Midlothian planning committee was told the plans for 14 new houses at Arniston Gas Works, near Gorebridge, were the fifth attempt in 17 years by developers to create homes on the land.

However concerns that previous uses of the site could have left the land unfit for residential use saw the council’s environmental health bosses call for it to be rejected and local ward councillor Ellen Scott agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told fellow elected members she was concerned that potential contamination would be a “very high risk to future residents”.

Midlothian Council headquarters in Dalkeith | Google Maps

Officers said: “The previous site uses are the former gas works, shallow mine workings, coal bing and flytipping.

“On the basis of these comments, it is likely that contamination is present on site at such levels that it would pose a very high risk to the health of any future residents they recommend the proposal be refused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was recommended for refusal by planning officers and called in by Councillor Scott so elected members could take a decision.

Councillor Scott moved a motion to reject the plans and pointed out it was next to Gorebridge Glen which was a popular walking area for locals.

She said: “This (site) is an integral part of the glen and this is an unjustifiable development.”

She was supported by Councillor Kelly Drummond who also raised concerns about the impact of allow housing on land which could be contaminated.

The committee unanimously agreed to refuse permission for the housing.