Huge US pop star Chappell Roan to play biggest ever Scottish date in Edinburgh - here's how to get tickets
Chappell Roan, who has had hits with songs such as The Giver and Pink Pony Club, is set to appear at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Tuesday, 26 August. The show will be her biggest ever Scottish show, after last year’s appearance at Glasgow’s O2 Academy became one of the hottest tickets in the country.
The 27-year-old singer, real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, shot to prominence in 2023 with her debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She has since had a slew of hits - including Hot To Go!, which cemented her as one of the World’s top pop stars.
The August concert is part of the Summer Sessions series of gigs which also includes Sam Fender.
Announcing the concert, Gigs in Scotland wrote: “Bold pop hooks, sex positivity, honest songwriting, and a heavy dose of glitter make up the world of Chappell Roan, the multi-faceted pop artist taking the world by storm.
“The LA-based singer, songwriter, and performer exploded into stardom with her 2023 debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, a technicolour tale of self-discovery that landed on multiple year-end lists (Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, TIME, more).”
2025 promises to be a bumper year for Roan, who will also appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, she also is one of the frontrunners to perform the next Bond theme.
You can grab your tickets for the August show from a number of vendors, with Summer Session presale (here) starting at 9am on Wednesday, April 9.
