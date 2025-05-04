I visited one of Edinburgh’s ‘friendliest bars’ and it lived up to its reputation

By Neil Johnstone

Published 4th May 2025
We recently asked our readers to name their picks for Edinburgh’s friendliest bars – and among them was a building that dates back to 1874.

Doctors in Forrest Road is a traditional and vibrant bar in the heart of the city that attracts a mixed crowd from locals, tourists and students – and according to some readers it is the friendliest pub in the capital.

Arriving at around lunchtime on Friday afternoon, the pub was about half full and customers of all ages were dotted around the space. I instantly felt welcomed by the Irish bar tender, who made conversation with me before I even reached the bar.

Taking a seat at the far end of the pub, I had a look at the food menu which has a great variety of pub classics, sharing and small plates. I opted for one of their small plates deals that gets you three starters for roughly the price of two, ordering karaage sticky chicken, battered halloumi, and battered haddock goujons. This turned out to be good choice.

Doctors in Edinburgh can be found at 32 Forrest RoadDoctors in Edinburgh can be found at 32 Forrest Road
Doctors has an old-timey feel with modern touches and its eye-catching traditional bar stretches the length of the room. Behind the bar is a drink for every occasion and the friendly staff are extremely helpful in helping customers choose from its extensive menu.

Situated on the corner of Forrest Road and overlooking the top of Middle Meadow Walk, it’s also a great spot to watch the city go by in central Edinburgh, and in the time I spent there, I could see the bar filling up quickly.

Some popped in for a swift pint, groups of friends got comfortable in the booths and some couples came in with their dogs. It seemed to be a mix of locals and tourists and I think what stood out to me the most was that the popular bar was a melting pot of people from all backgrounds.

I’d always thought Doctors was predominantly a student bar, and along with many other pubs in the area, it’s one that I’ve always passed by rather than make a point to visit. But after spending some time there it’s definitely a place I’d like to visit later in the day to check out the evening vibes.

