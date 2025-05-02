Award-winning Edinburgh cocktail bar to close down ‘after many wonderful years’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning Edinburgh cocktail bar is closing for good – “after many wonderful years” in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barlogist, on Commercial Street in Leith, will call last orders on Saturday May 17. The owners have thanked customers for their support over the years and said they hope to open a new Edinburgh bar in the future, if the right opportunity presents itself.

Since opening in 2018, The Barlogist has won several top accolades, including the Spirit Pub of the Year and Innovation Pub of the Year gongs at the Greene King Night of Excellence Awards in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the sad news of the closure on Facebook, the owners wrote: “After many wonderful years, The Barologist in Leith will close its doors on 17.05.2025.

“It’s been an incredible journey serving the people of Leith and the wider Edinburgh community – thank you for all the memories, support, and good times!

“We’re thrilled to announce that a brand new Barologist is opening in Harrogate! Stay tuned to see our journey as we take on a new venue. Plus, you can still catch us on the move with The Barologist on Tour, bringing our cocktails to events and venues across the country.

“We hope to return to Edinburgh in the future if the perfect venue comes along.”

Get all of the latest news from the Capital as it happens throughout 2025 — sign up for our breaking newsletter today!

Click here to sign up 👇