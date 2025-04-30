Edinburgh 'Trainspotting pub' gets opening date as more details shared about new bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A famous Edinburgh pub that features in Trainspotting is set to return – and now the owners have shared more details, including its opening date.

The Volunteer Arms, on Leith Walk, features prominently in Irvine Welsh's cult 1993 novel, and is known for being the scene of psychopath Begbie's violent meltdown after losing a game of pool.

The pub, which was affectionately nicknamed "the Volley" by locals, closed its doors in 2012 after being gutted in a fire. Since then, it has reopened under various names including Cask & Still, The Mousetrap, and most recently, The Dog House.

As previously reported in the Evening News, the venue is set to reopen as The Volley after undergoing a major refurbishment by Paul McJimpsey and John Lonergan - the team behind The Earl of Marchmont pub in Edinburgh and The Record Factory in Glasgow.

In an update, they said the bar’s interior has now been given a new lease of life, lovingly transformed into a bright, breezy space flooded with natural light, enhanced by playful neon signage much like its sister locations.

The Volley has also partnered with local pizzeria San Ciro’s to offer an irresistible ‘bar slice’ menu, while hungrier guests can enjoy full pizzas and sides via a table delivery or collection service from San Ciro’s.

McJimpsey said: “I’m a huge fan of San Ciro’s and their sister restaurant Locanda De Gusti, which myself and my family visit regularly with our friends. To partner with San Ciro’s, which is just a two-minute walk from The Volley, made total sense. Great pizza and great drinks.. what’s not to love?”

While renovating The Volley, McJimpsey and Lonergan were passionate about creating a neighborhood bar for everyone - a fun, safe space for all walks of life to enjoy and experience. And the venue’s eclectic entertainment schedule and music policy has something to please every patron.

Quiz nights, acoustic sessions, and big screens showing live sports are also on the menu, with unmissable events to be announced as the venue finds its feet.

Lonergan added: “We hope The Volley can be a nice addition to the thriving scene of Leith, and the amazing bars, cafés and shops on our doorstep. So, whether you fancy a beer and some pizza out on the terrace, or you’re celebrating a special occasion with us in The Den, we can’t wait to welcome you.”

