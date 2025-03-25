Famous Edinburgh neighbourhood pub reopens under new name after a £285,000 makeover

A landmark neighbourhood pub in Edinburgh is back in business under a different name – and with a fresh new look following a £285,000 transformation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Centurion, situated on St John's Road in Corstorphine, is now known as The Tarbet. The newly named watering hole has reopened as a ‘Nest Pub’ – the very first to ever open in Scotland. Nest Pubs debuted just one year ago in the UK and are a new pub franchise concept from Belhaven owner Greene King.

As a Nest Pub, The Tarbet will focus on providing an exceptional drinks experience, offering great value, fantastic customer service, and a variety of entertainment options. Patrons can enjoy Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Premier Sports, featuring all major live sporting events, as well as a regular lineup of live music, karaoke, and pub quizzes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub will serve a wide drinks range including beer, ale, wines, spirits, coffee and low and no options, as well as local favourites like Tennent's, Innis & Gunn and Belhaven Best.

In addition to drinks, the pub will serve a selection of pizzas – including Margherita, BBQ Chicken, Salami and Calabrese – catering to the tastes of hungry pub-goers.

Thanks to the £285,000 investment, The Tarbet has been fully refurbished to deliver the Nest Pubs concept. Upgrades to the pub include relocating the bar to create a more spacious, open-plan layout, along with significant interior and exterior upgrades in line with the Nest Pubs look and feel.

The Tarbet will be operated by franchisee Nola Enterprises, led by Pauline Huggins and Karen Robertson. The team previously operated the pub when it was known as The Centurion and are eager to welcome locals and pub goers alike back to the new and improved pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Huggins and Karen Robertson, licensees of The Tarbet, said: “We are so proud to be opening the very first Nest Pub in all of Scotland!

“Having previously operated The Tarbet when it was known as The Centurion, we are so excited to welcome people back to the pub and show them the amazing upgrades.

“The £285,000 investment in the pub has given it a new lease of life – both outside and inside, it is looking stunning. For great beer, food or entertainment and live sport – we’ve got you covered!”

Alasdair Lindsay, Franchise Business Development Manager for Belhaven Pub Partners, said: “Our £285,000 investment has transformed The Tarbet. As the very first Nest Pub in all of Scotland, we have taken a lot of time to make sure the pub is absolutely perfect, ready to welcome people back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the very first Nest Pub in Scotland, regulars to The Tarbet will get to enjoy our great range of tasty pizzas, along with a great drinks range and plenty of entertainment for the local community to enjoy.”