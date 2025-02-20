The Edinburgh pubs and restaurants we lost in 2024 - including 'cheapest bar in the city'

Sadly, we lost some amazing pubs and restaurants across Edinburgh in 2024

Let’s face it, 2024 was a challenging year for the hospitality industry, with many beloved pubs and restaurants shutting their doors permanently.

Fortunately, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Scotland’s capital city welcomed plenty of exciting new venues last year, and there's lots more in the pipeline in 2025.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see 23 Edinburgh pubs and restaurants that closed in 2024.

Address: 35 Jocks Lodge, Edinburgh. Closed: April 7, 2024.

Address: 35 Jocks Lodge, Edinburgh. Closed: April 7, 2024. Photo: Third Party

Address: 16-18 Hamilton Place, Edinburgh. Closed: September 29. 2024.

Address: 16-18 Hamilton Place, Edinburgh. Closed: September 29. 2024. Photo: Third Party

Address: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh. Closed: Sunday, November 3, 2024.

4. The Foot of The Walk - JD Wetherspoon

Address: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh. Closed: Sunday, November 3, 2024. Photo: Third Party

