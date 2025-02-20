Let’s face it, 2024 was a challenging year for the hospitality industry, with many beloved pubs and restaurants shutting their doors permanently.

Fortunately, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Scotland’s capital city welcomed plenty of exciting new venues last year, and there's lots more in the pipeline in 2025.

In the meantime, scroll through our picture gallery to see 23 Edinburgh pubs and restaurants that closed in 2024.

4 . The Foot of The Walk - JD Wetherspoon Address: 183 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh. Closed: Sunday, November 3, 2024. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales