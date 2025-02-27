Former Edinburgh council leader Donald Anderson says he wants to make Craigmillar one of the best places to live in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has just taken over as chair of Craigmillar-based community enterprise Create and has already launched a new drive to improve Craigmillar's "town centre". The aim is to make a visible difference to the area within months.

Council staff have been clearing weeds and cleaning key areas of Niddrie Mains Road and a programme of ongoing works is being drawn up that will focus on keeping the area clean and looking nicer. Further clean-ups are planned for public areas and local parkland, along with graffiti removal and planting of bulbs and trees.

Donald Anderson (inset) says he wants to make Craigmillar one of the best places to live in Scotland | collage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the pilot project is part of a bigger effort to improve the wider Craigmillar neighbourhood.

Mr Anderson said: “Our aim is to see a visible difference in Craigmillar in six months, and ultimately to help make Craigmillar one of the best places to live in Scotland.

“If that seems ambitious, just remember that if you’d asked someone 30 years ago if the place ‘Trainspotting’ was written about could have become one of the best places to live in Britain they’d have laughed in your face, but that’s exactly what happened.

“Craigmillar already has access to 350 acres of some of the best parkland in Scotland. It is ideally located for easy access to one of the best city centres on the planet, is home to Edinburgh’s other fabulous castle and is cheek by jowl with the new Royal Infirmary and the Edinburgh Bioquarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not saying there aren’t challenges. I’m just saying it can be done, and we’ve already had a great start.”

Council staff cleared a large part of the area of weeds and litter in less than 24 hours | supplied

Funding is in place for the project to run for three years and a local grants scheme is to be established by Create to help to further improve the wider Craigmillar area.

The clean-up project is being carried out in partnership with the Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust ELGT) and based on the successful work done by Essential Edinburgh in the city centre. Its chief executive Roddy Smith is mentoring the project.

ELGT chief executive Charlie Cumming said: “We’re all excited to be involved in building on the work the trust has already done in Craigmillar Castle and Little France Parks, and we’re grateful to Create for recognising that our skills in improving greenspace can also be applied to help regenerate the community of Craigmillar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the project’s work is underpinned by a partnership with the city council. Mr Anderson said within 24 hours council staff had cleared a large area of the town centre of weeds and litter.

Susan Carr, project manager at the Community Alliance Trust, which represents the community, said: “I couldn’t believe that after speaking to cleansing manager Robert Farquhar the night before, the next morning I saw council workmen tackling exactly what we had discussed.

“They really did an amazing job and over 70 people took to Facebook to comment on the improvement. It’s not often that the council gets publicly praised but, on this occasion, they deserved it. Long may it continue.”

Council leader Jane Meagher, whose ward includes Craigmillar, said: “I’m really encouraged by the positive difference that Create, and council colleagues are making in Craigmillar. The team has shown what can be achieved in a short space of time by bringing people together from across the community and working hard to ensure our streets and services meet the expectations of local people.

The aim is to make a visible difference in Craigmillar within six months | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With 1,250 new homes, alongside new schools, shops and greenspaces, Craigmillar’s regeneration is well underway – but we know there’s still much to do. We’re currently developing plans for new homes, shops and commercial space along what we hope will be a safer, cleaner and brighter Niddrie Mains Road.

“We’re also exploring how we can breathe new life into Jack Kane Centre and Hunter’s Hall Park by bringing together education, sports, health, and wider community services.

“It’s so important that we continue to do this jointly with local people, and with local organisations such as Create, so that we can build on these improvements and make a lasting difference to the lives of the people of Craigmillar.”

Create has also helped 16 pupils from Castlebrae High School secure work experience placements and worked closely with the Community Alliance Trust which represents organisations and the community of Craigmillar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And £25,000 in funding has been secured to help support community groups in the area.

Following the start of the town centre project a new community organisation called ‘Friends of Craigmillar’ is being established to both mirror and enhance the work being done by The Friends of Craigmillar Castle Park and the Friends of Little France Park.

A major clean up has been organised for the start of April as the first event of many to increase voluntary activity and to help improve and look after the area.