Iconic Edinburgh restaurant to celebrate 20 years with ‘return to 2005 prices’

An Edinburgh restaurant is set to turn back the clock to 2005 – offering dishes at the same price as 20 years ago.

Nestled in the heart of Edinburgh’s old town, at the bottom of Victoria Street, The Mussel and Steak Bar has been a big hit with locals and tourists alike since first opening two decades ago.

Owner Marshall Milne was inspired by the quality of Scottish produce when he opened the restaurant and works closely with a network of Scottish farmers and fisherman locally and across the country to deliver excellent value, incredible quality and a warm welcome for all.

To celebrate its 20th birthday, The Mussel & Steak Bar has now announed it was be offering a 20% discount from Monday May 5 - Thursday May 8. Then, at the weekend, Marshall and his team are returning to the 2005 menu and prices, with highlights including rib-eye steak (£13.50), kilo mussel pots (£10.50), fish and chips (£12.50), mixed shellfish platter (£13.95) and Bailey’s cheesecake (£3.80).

Marshall says: “This birthday is a testament to the quality of Scottish producers and the warmth of my talented front of house and chef teams throughout the years.

“I’m so delighted to have customers who keep in touch from around the world and staff who have been with us for many years. I’m so grateful for the support my team and I have enjoyed from Scots and visitors alike. Here’s to 20 more years of The Mussel and Steak Bar!”

All bookings can be made on The Mussel and Steak Bar website - www.musselandsteakbar.com

