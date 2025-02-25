Callum Beattie is set to play the biggest show of his life later this year – and the Edinburgh-born singer admits he can’t get his head around the enormity of it.

The Salamander Street hitmaker will headline the OVO Hydro on Saturday, November 22, but he admits taking on the vast arena for his first headline show on the biggest night of the week is something he barely dared to dream about.

The 36-year-old, who grew up in Musselburgh and no lives in Glasgow, said: “It’s wild. We’ve done the Hydro for things like the big Clyde 1 birthday bash and played support slots there but putting on our own show in that arena is something I still can’t really get my head round.

“It’s huge – so huge I can’t take it in. Will that many people buy a ticket to come see me and the band? People seem to think so but I can’t think that way. I hope they do!

“What a way to spend a Saturday night though with 14,000 of my best pals.”

The Heart Stops Beating singer-songwriter has seen his career take off since getting out of his record deal and becoming fully independent, all under the wing of manager Dave Rogers.

He credits Dave with turning his life and career around and this announcement shows the pair are absolutely on the right road – even if Callum can’t quite believe the Hydro news himself.

He said: “It really is amazing that we’ve announced a headline show at the OVO Hydro. Years ago I signed a record deal, thought I had made it and it couldn’t have been further from the truth, it nearly destroyed me.

“Dave got us out of all that and now it’s just us, doing things our way with the right people we trust to work with – and look where we are.

“I hope seeing this inspires other musicians in Scotland – it shows you can do it your own way, you don’t need the whole London industry thing at all, you don’t have to live someone else’s dream.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us get here – and I hope you’ll join us at the Hydro on Saturday, November 22 to celebrate the biggest night of our lives.”

Tickets are on sale on Friday, February 28 at 9am – go to ovohydro.com or Ticketmaster.co.uk

