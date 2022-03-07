Eyemouth Coastguard joined the search for a missing dog that had ran off in the direction of the cliffs around Marshall Meadows Farm. Photo: Eyemouth Coastguard

Eyemouth Coastguard was tasked with finding the missing dog around 1.45pm on Sunday. Once they were on the scene, a dog’s bark was heard from over the cliff edge, so the Berwick Coastguard team started to prepare for a rope rescue.

A post on the Eyemouth Coastguard Facebook page reads: “We were swiftly on scene to back up Berwick. We also requested the assistance of Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) from RNLI Berwick Upon Tweed Lifeboats, as we were unable to locate the dog from the cliff top.

“The ILB crew quickly located the dog and talked us onto the exact location. From there, we deployed a rope rescue technician to recover the dog with the lifeboat standing by for safety cover.

“The dog was injured and scared, which made it tricky to get a collar on him. With this in mind, a rope rescue technician from Eyemouth was also deployed over the cliff to assist.

“Once safely secured, the dog was recovered to the cliff top and reunited with his family – suffering from minor cuts, he was taken to the local vet for a check up.”

Eyemouth Coastguard reminds dogwakers never to attempt to rescue a dog over a cliff on their own.

“If you see anyone in danger on our coastline, cliffs or on the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

