Investigation launched after West Lothian home break-in

Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information following a housebreaking in Uphall.

The incident happened between 6.40pm and 9pm on Wednesday, October 29, at a home in the East Main Street area. Entry was gained at the rear of the property and damage was caused inside. It is not yet known if anything was stolen.

Detective Constable Graeme Comrie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, which was very upsetting for the occupant. I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time and noticed anything suspicious to please contact as soon as possible.

“In addition, anyone who has private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch as this may be able to assist.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 3229 of October 29 . Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.