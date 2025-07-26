While I lived in Edinburgh for a couple of years previously, it was during 2020 and 2021 when the festival was either cancelled altogether or attempting online shows and less crowded venues.

Now that I’m back, this year will be my first time living in the city while the chaos of full throttle Fringe is unfolding around me.

Here are the things I’m looking forward to most and also what I’m preparing for as I get ready for my first Fringe in the city.

The main thing I am preparing for is the time it will take to travel anywhere in the city. From crammed buses and trams to busy streets I'll be adding an extra half an hour my journeys.

I'm most excited to see the streets filled with wacky performances and vibrant colours.

It'll also be my first time experiencing the shows on offer and I'm most excited to see some shows that are more baffling than anything else.