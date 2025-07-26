While I lived in Edinburgh for a couple of years previously, it was during 2020 and 2021 when the festival was either cancelled altogether or attempting online shows and less crowded venues.
Now that I’m back, this year will be my first time living in the city while the chaos of full throttle Fringe is unfolding around me.
Here are the things I’m looking forward to most and also what I’m preparing for as I get ready for my first Fringe in the city.
1. Lothian Buses facebook scam
The main thing I am preparing for is the time it will take to travel anywhere in the city. From crammed buses and trams to busy streets I'll be adding an extra half an hour my journeys. | LDR
2. Pic Lisa Ferguson 07/08/2015
Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2015 - High Street, Royal Mile, Street Act, Street Performers
I'm most excited to see the streets filled with wacky performances and vibrant colours. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Weird and wonderful
It'll also be my first time experiencing the shows on offer and I'm most excited to see some shows that are more baffling than anything else. Photo: Neil Hanna
4. Complain about the number of tourists during the Fringe
Edinburgh is a tourist hotspot as it is so I'm preparing to embrace the crowds or work my way around the outskirts of the city. | Third Party Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.