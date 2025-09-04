Floral tributes laid in Great Junction Street for ‘one in a million’ John McNab

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 12:49 BST
Dozens of flowers and messages have been laid in Edinburgh at the spot where a young man tragically lost his life.

John McNab died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2, aged just 22. Emergency services were called to reports of a man having been injured in Great Junction Street at around 2am but were unable to save John’s life.

Family and friends have left flowers and messages for the ‘lovely laddie’, who was described as ‘one in a million’, on Great Junction Street at its junction with Bonnington Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dozens of flowers and messages have been laid in memory of John McNab, 22, who died in Great Junction Street on September 2placeholder image
Dozens of flowers and messages have been laid in memory of John McNab, 22, who died in Great Junction Street on September 2 | NW

One said: “You truly were one of a kind, so unique and one of the purest humans to walk this earth. So lucky to call you family.”

Another said: “Our relationship was like no other and I’m always going to cherish the memories we had together.” One message also read: “No words to describe how we are all feeling right now. You will be forever missed.”

Hibs fans are set to hold a minute’s applause for John when the team takes on Dundee Utd on Saturday, September 13. The applause will take place during the 22nd minute of the match in memory of the man who ‘lit up every room he entered’.

John’s family are being supported by specialist officers. Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Pleasance, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court today (September 4).

Related topics:FamilyMemoriesEmergency services
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice