Dozens of flowers and messages have been laid in Edinburgh at the spot where a young man tragically lost his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McNab died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2, aged just 22. Emergency services were called to reports of a man having been injured in Great Junction Street at around 2am but were unable to save John’s life.

Family and friends have left flowers and messages for the ‘lovely laddie’, who was described as ‘one in a million’, on Great Junction Street at its junction with Bonnington Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of flowers and messages have been laid in memory of John McNab, 22, who died in Great Junction Street on September 2 | NW

One said: “You truly were one of a kind, so unique and one of the purest humans to walk this earth. So lucky to call you family.”

Another said: “Our relationship was like no other and I’m always going to cherish the memories we had together.” One message also read: “No words to describe how we are all feeling right now. You will be forever missed.”

Hibs fans are set to hold a minute’s applause for John when the team takes on Dundee Utd on Saturday, September 13. The applause will take place during the 22nd minute of the match in memory of the man who ‘lit up every room he entered’.

John’s family are being supported by specialist officers. Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Pleasance, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court today (September 4).