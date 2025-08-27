A popular Edinburgh attraction is set to stay open throughout the winter for the first time.

Located just outside Edinburgh, Jupiter Artland will remain open all year for the first time, with three new exhibitions set to open throughout the autumn and winter.

The sculpture park will remain open Thursday to Sunday between November 2025 to February 2026. Founded by philanthropist art collectors Robert and Nicky Wilson in 2009, Jupiter Artland has emerged as a popular attraction for art lovers.

They’ll be able to enjoy a number of new exhibitions for longer this year, including ones by Tai Shani, Georg Wilson and Florence Peake. These new exhibitions will launch on Saturday, October 11, and will explore themes such as ‘fetishisation of the countryside’, ‘the idea of traditional marriage vows’ and ‘catastrophes, political and social disaster and environmental collapse’.

Tai Shani's The Spell or The Dream is one of the new exhibits | David Parry, PA Media Assignments

Nicky Wilson, founder and director at Jupiter Artland, said that the extended opening period represents a special moment in the history of Jupiter Artland.

She said: “We are delighted to open our next season with three such promising and ambitious artists combined with a season of events suited to the change in temperature and tone of the Scottish landscape as the nights draw in.

“Keeping Jupiter Artland open across the winter is a special new moment in our programme, which will afford visitors an entirely new type of experience on site, as the colours and light change into Autumn and Winter hues, across three magnificent exhibitions and specially curated events, suitable for all ages and interests.”

The park will also remain open with many other well known favourite works from Tracey Emin to Andy Goldsworthy to Phyllida Barlow.

Other seasonal joy includes the Café Party which will open for curated dinners every Saturday evening and festive afternoon teas in November, plus family afternoons with hot chocolates, fire pits, smores, roasted chestnuts & family workshops plus the chance to book your own seasonal or festive party in the new Glass House.