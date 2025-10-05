Edinburgh-based brewery ‘can’t Beliebe it’ as US pop star enjoys sunset beer

Bosses at Edinburgh-based brewery Innis & Gunn woke up to un-Beliebable news on Sunday when a world-famous pop star shared pictures of his evening drinking session.

On Sunday morning, pop superstar Justin Bieber posted pictures on Instagram enjoying a bottle of Innis & Gunn during his Scottish trip. The series of selfies show the US singer in good spirits as he poses with a thumbs up on Auchterarder High Street.

The social media post – a carousel of four different images, is fast approaching one million likes after being posted in the early hours of Sunday, October 5.

Founder and master brewer Dougal Sharp said: “I can’t bloody Beliebe it! It’s safe to say I didn’t expect to wake up this morning to see those pictures. I’m glad Justin seems to be enjoying our beers, just as many people around the world do.

“Our lager is proudly brewed in Scotland and, for an authentic experience during Justin’s visit, there really is no other option. He’s more than welcome in one of our taprooms for unlimited steak frites any time.”

Justin Beiber left fans shocked on Friday when he was seen arriving at Dundee Airport. In recent days the 31-year-old has documented his trip to Scotland, posting pictures of himself golfing at Gleneagles where is currently staying. His visit to the famous hotel also saw the ‘love me’ singer play an impromptu performance for staff in the restaurant.

Reacting to his recent posts, one said: “Living his best life. Stay beautiful” with another adding, ‘is that an Innis & Gunn I see – you lucky sod!’. A third added: “Welcome to Scotland Lil Homie.”

Founded in Edinburgh in 2003, Innis & Gunn’s lagers and beers have grown into one of Scotland’s most successful exports, enjoyed both home and abroad. Innis & Gunn was recently named been named Scotland’s best lager at the World Beer Awards for the second year running.