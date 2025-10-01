Top rated Edinburgh restaurant opens third venue at former Newington pub

A new restaurant will open in Edinburgh’s southside this week, offering a range of authentic tapas and mezze dishes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

La Casa, which opened its first restaurant seven years ago, is set to open its latest venue in Newington Road on Thursday (October 2), replacing the Southpour bar that closed last month.

Celebrating mediterranean food and flavours, the first La Casa opened on Dalry Road in 2018. The restaurant was an instant hit with the public, prompting the company to open a second restaurant in Leith Walk less than a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Casa, on Newington Road, Edinburgh will celebrate its official launch on Thursday, October 2 | La Casa

The Newington restaurant, which will be the only venue to serve breakfast, will be run by Aris Milias, alongside his brother Orestis Milias and friend Mirios Begoli.

Speaking to the Evening News, co-owner Aris said: “We are really looking forward to opening tomorrow - it’s really exciting. Customers who have been to our other restaurants can expect the same great quality and we will also have great daily specials.

“Starting on Friday we will be open from 9am and will have a new breakfast menu for customers, that’s something we don’t serve in Dalry or Leith at the moment.”

La Casa will soon be opening from 9am for a bran new breakfast menu | La Casa

Located at 1-5 Newington Road, the team have been working fast to transform the former bar into the third La Casa restaurant - managing to open the venue within 10 days of getting the keys. Aris added: “We took on this project on because we thought it would really add to the Newington dining scene and the whole team is excited for this.”

La Casa in Newington Road will open seven days a week, with service starting at 12pm on Thursday, October 2. From Friday onwards, La Casa will be open from 9am till late.