The leader of Edinburgh city council has been suspended by the Labour Party amid reports he sent Ukrainian refugees messages asking about their sexual preferences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have also been handed a report of inappropriate behaviour regarding Cammy Day , who has led the local authority since May 2022 .

Opposition groups in the city council now say he should resign as leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday Mail spoke to two Ukrainians who said they received messages from Mr Day, saying they felt unable to ignore his unsolicited approaches.

Some of the messages were sent through a dating app.

One of the Ukrainians told the newspaper they felt "under pressure" when he messaged them on the app, saying they tried to ignore his hints about sex and meeting up.

It is now understood the council leader has been administratively suspended by Scottish Labour pending the outcome of any investigation.

A party spokeswoman said: " The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day

"They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken."

Police are believed to be examining a report which was made to Edinburgh council's whistleblowing service.

Police Scotland told the PA news agency: "On Tuesday, October 22, 2024 , we received a report of inappropriate behaviour.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Day has not commented on the allegations on Sunday but has previously said he does not know what the police investigation related to, adding he has not been contacted by police officers.

The councillor for Edinburgh's Forth ward is one of Scottish Labour's most prominent local authority leaders, occasionally appearing with Anas Sarwar at events.

He had previously been deputy leader of Edinburgh city council when Labour were in coalition with the SNP in the city.

The SNP reacted with fury when a deal was struck allowing Mr Day to run a Labour minority administration following the 2022 local elections - despite the SNP being the largest party on the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Simita Kumar, who leads the SNP group, posted on social media saying the allegations around Mr Day are "beyond shocking" and he should "resign immediately".

Leaders of the Lib Dem and Conservative groups have made similar calls.