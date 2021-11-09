Lady Brae: Six children taken to hospital after minibus crash in Midlothian
Six children have been taken to hospital in Edinburgh as a precaution after a crash involving a car and a minibus in Midlothian.
Emergency services were called to the accident just after it happened, at around 9.05am, on Tuesday on Lady Brae, in Gorebridge.
Six children who were travelling on the minibus were taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh as a precaution following the crash.
The road is currently closed while work is ongoing to recover the vehicles.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.05am on Tuesday, 9 November, police were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and a minibus in Lady Brae, Gorebridge.
"Emergency services attended and six children, who were travelling in the minibus, have been taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh to be checked over as a precaution.
"The road is currently closed while the vehicles are recovered."