Large Edinburgh bargain store to close for good with future of iconic chain in doubt

A large Edinburgh bargain store will close its doors next week, with the future of the company in doubt.

Poundland, which has been a fixture at Meadowbank Shopping Park for many years, will pull down the shutters for good on Saturday, April 12.

A notice in the window informing customers of the closure reads: “We're closing on 12th April. Don't worry, we have another great store in the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre near Superdrug!”

It is not known how many jobs will be lost as a result of the closure.

It's the second local Poundland store to close in recent months after the company shut its Princes Street shop last October.

As well as the Newkirkgate branch, Poundland has other branches at Cameron Toll Shopping Centre, Lothian Road, Edinburgh West Retail Park, and Musselburgh High Street.

The budget retailer, which has a vast network of 825 shops, announced last month that it could be sold.

Poundland’s owner, Poland-based Pepco Group said in a statement: “As stated at our Capital Markets Day on March 6, we are actively exploring separation options, including a potential sale, for the Poundland business. We have started to work with advisers to support us with this process.”

Pepco also said it was considering putting the chain up for sale after warning tax changes coming in April will put more pressure on the business. A rise in employer National Insurance (NI) contributions announced in the Budget start in April and Pepco says these will “add further pressure" to Poundland's costs.

A host of High Street brands have warned of shop closures, job losses and price rises as a result of rising costs, but a government spokesperson said the chancellor had taken measures to “support business”, including capping the rate of corporation tax. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has previously defended the NI increase as "the right decisions in the national interest".

Pepco Group said Poundland was “operating in an increasingly challenging UK retail landscape that is only intensifying”. It added: “From April 2025, the UK government's additional tax changes announced in the Budget will also add further pressure to Poundland's cost base”.

Poundland has been approached for comment.

