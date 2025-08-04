Young people involved in rioting and large-scale public disorder offences are being urged to consider the ‘serious impact’ a criminal record will have on their lives, with convictions affecting their ability ‘to lead a normal, unrestricted life.’

The warning comes from a senior prosecutor at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) after a 17-year-old was sentenced to 18 months detention for firework-related offences in Edinburgh during October and November last year.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (August 4) after pleading guilty to charges of culpable and reckless conduct and mobbing and rioting last month.

Residents too frightened to leave their homes

On October 5, 2024, the youth was among a group of around 50 young people letting off fireworks between South St Andrews Street and Princes Street in a disturbance that lasted for an hour and 20 minutes.

Fireworks were discharged towards members of the public, into the roadway and towards buildings. The youth also distributed fireworks to others who were involved in the disorder.

Helicopter footage from Police Scotland shows youths throwing fireworks and other projectiles during public disorder in Edinburgh last year | Police Scotland

Members of the public were left cowering to protect themselves and when police attended, a firework was thrown which exploded directly beneath a police vehicle.

On November 5, 2024, the youth was caught on CCTV cameras as a group carried out prolonged and extensive attacks on police officers in Calder Road and Sighthill Court. Buses were forced to withdraw from the area and some local residents were too frightened to leave their homes.

The incidents included fireworks being thrown in the direction of a nearby petrol station as the local community faced severe disruption.

“Lawless, dangerous and reprehensible”

Neil Almond, interim Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said: “The behaviour of this individual as part of these groups can only be described as lawless, dangerous and reprehensible.

“In the incident on November 5, 2024, significant damage was caused to property, running into thousands of pounds. Setting off fireworks in the direction of the petrol station forecourt was an act so dangerous it could have caused petrol pumps to ignite, putting staff and members of the public at risk of serious injury or worse.

“Our message to young people who carry out this type of offending is that having a criminal record will seriously impact your life.”

Mr Almond added: “They should fully understand that a conviction may affect their liberty and their ability to lead a normal, unrestricted life. Consequently, they should seriously consider the impact that this type of offending will have on them.”

During the November disorder the accused was observed aiming and throwing pyrotechnics towards members of the public, parked vehicles and the petrol station. He was also seen throwing rocks and charging at public order officers and setting street furniture and domestic refuse bins alight during two hours of public disorder.

The teenager’s charges were aggravated by the offending taking place while the youth was on bail and by the use of a firework or pyrotechnic article in relation to an emergency worker.

“His sentence is a welcome outcome”

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh said: “The scenes we witnessed in Calder Road, along with other areas of the city, last Bonfire Night were wholly unacceptable and resulted in a local car dealership having thousands of pounds worth of damage inflicted upon their vehicles, while our colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also had their station in the area targeted.

“This youth was an active participant in the disorder and damage that took place during this time, and he was subsequently arrested as a result of thorough inquiries conducted by local officers and CID colleagues.

“His sentence is a welcome outcome and should once again highlight the joint commitment of both Police Scotland and COPFS to ensure those responsible for these crimes are brought to account for their unacceptable actions."

A total of 61 people were reported by Police Scotland for incidents related to public disorder in the weeks around Bonfire Night last year, most of them from Edinburgh and Glasgow.