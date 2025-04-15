Legendary Edinburgh barber shop to close after 59 years marking ‘the end of an era’

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A legendary Edinburgh barber shop will close its doors at the end of this month – after nearly 60 years in business.

Benny's, on Grove Street, in the Fountainbridge area, has styled the hair of generations of locals since opening in 1966.

A traditional Italian style men's barbers, it is run by Benny di Vettese and his son-in-law Tony Celini.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A huge part of the community that’s considered to be something of a local institution, the closure of Benny's will come as a real blow to regulars.

Benny and Tony will put down their combs and scissors for the final time on Wednesday, April 30.

A notice posted in the salon informs customers of the sad news. It reads: “It's the end of an era! It is with both sadness and gratitude to announce that after 59 years in business, Benny's will be closing.

“It has been a pleasure to serve you and we are forever grateful for your support and loyalty over the years.“

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The notice ends: “Warmest wishes Benny and Tony. Closing date 30/04/25.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

Related topics:EdinburghIcon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice