Legendary Edinburgh barber shop to close after 59 years marking ‘the end of an era’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A legendary Edinburgh barber shop will close its doors at the end of this month – after nearly 60 years in business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benny's, on Grove Street, in the Fountainbridge area, has styled the hair of generations of locals since opening in 1966.

A traditional Italian style men's barbers, it is run by Benny di Vettese and his son-in-law Tony Celini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge part of the community that’s considered to be something of a local institution, the closure of Benny's will come as a real blow to regulars.

Benny and Tony will put down their combs and scissors for the final time on Wednesday, April 30.

A notice posted in the salon informs customers of the sad news. It reads: “It's the end of an era! It is with both sadness and gratitude to announce that after 59 years in business, Benny's will be closing.

“It has been a pleasure to serve you and we are forever grateful for your support and loyalty over the years.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notice ends: “Warmest wishes Benny and Tony. Closing date 30/04/25.”

Click here to sign up 👇