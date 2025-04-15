Legendary Edinburgh barber shop to close after 59 years marking ‘the end of an era’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Benny's, on Grove Street, in the Fountainbridge area, has styled the hair of generations of locals since opening in 1966.
A traditional Italian style men's barbers, it is run by Benny di Vettese and his son-in-law Tony Celini.
A huge part of the community that’s considered to be something of a local institution, the closure of Benny's will come as a real blow to regulars.
Benny and Tony will put down their combs and scissors for the final time on Wednesday, April 30.
A notice posted in the salon informs customers of the sad news. It reads: “It's the end of an era! It is with both sadness and gratitude to announce that after 59 years in business, Benny's will be closing.
“It has been a pleasure to serve you and we are forever grateful for your support and loyalty over the years.“
The notice ends: “Warmest wishes Benny and Tony. Closing date 30/04/25.”
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.