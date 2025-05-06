Legendary Edinburgh nightclub responds to claims of spiking, racism and harassment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Edinburgh nightclub has said it is taking allegations of racism, harassment, spiking and unsafe behaviour “extremely seriously.”

Bosses at The Hive, an iconic night spot on Niddry Street, said they have launched an internal investigation and are reviewing its procedures “to ensure everyone feels safe, respected and welcome”.

It comes after a string of allegations were made online regarding the behaviour of staff at Old Town club.

A statement published on The Hive‘s Instagram account reads: “We have become aware of a series of serious allegations posted online regarding the conduct of staff and the safety of our venue. The accusations are deeply concerning, and we want to be absolutely clear: the safety, dignity, and respect of every person who walks through our doors is non-negotiable.

“We do not tolerate any form of harassment, discrimination, racism, transphobia, or misconduct by staff, security or patrons. We are actively investigating the claims raised and taking immediate steps to address them, including: Conducting a full internal review of the incidents mentioned. Speaking directly with those involved where possible. Reviewing CCTV footage and staff conduct logs. Engaging with internal bodies for training on inclusivity, safety and anti-discrimination.

“If you or someone you know has experienced harm or unsafe conditions in The Hive, we encourage you to contact us directly and confidentiality via [email protected]. We are committed to listening, learning, and taking meaningful action.

“We want Hive to be a place where everyone can enjoy themselves safely and respectfully – and we are committed to doing the work to ensure that happens.”

