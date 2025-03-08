A controversial proposal to relocate a bus gate at Leith Links is to be investigated further by transport officials.

Edinburgh's transport committee has asked for a report on the possible switch of the bus gate from Links Place to Links Gardens along with a series of other changes to the Leith low traffic neighbourhood (LTN), which councillors voted last month to make permanent.

Chas Booth, Green councillor for Leith, said there was a need to "tie up some loose ends" following the Traffic Regulations Order (TRO) sub-committee's decision to approve the LTN. "That was very welcome, certainly by a majority of my constituents," he said.

But he pointed out that the report considered by the sub-committee had flagged up the potential relocation of the bus gate and also a possible increase in traffic calming on Duncan Place, which he said was one of only two roads which had seen an increase in traffic.

He said these suggestions were both "really helpful” and asked the transport committee to approve further examination of them.

Some residents have already signalled their opposition to the idea of moving the bus gate, saying it would make the situation worse by pushing extra traffic along the southern edge of the Links. They argued the closure of Links Gardens during Covid had caused “chaos”.

Cllr Booth said officers should also look at what further action could be taken to improve dropped kerbs and pavement cambers to improve conditions for pedestrians and people in wheelchairs, in particular at Claremont Park/Gladstone Place, including the potential for a new pedestrian crossing near the nursing home;and how conditions for cyclists could be improved, in particular along quiet route 10 between Sandport Bridge and Links Gardens.

Tory group leader Iain Whyte claimed Cllr Booth's motion on changes to the Leith LTN was “inapproprate” when the council had limited funds available for transport projects and was having to make decisions on which existing projects to prioritise.

And he criticised the LTN. "I speak as a resident and I know lots of other residents are concerned that what this has done is created quieter streets for some and much busier streets, making life worse for others."

He said Leith had seen lots of changes in recent years, including the trams, a controlled parking zone and the LTN. ”If you asked the people of Leith, they would see 'Just leave us alone for a wee while please’.”

But Cllr Booth insisted he was not seeking to prioritise the Leith LTN over other work, but rather wanting it added to a list to make sure it didn't get lost. "All I'm seeking to do is to ensure we are ready if, at some point in the future, capital becomes available to do this, that's it's shovel-ready."

And he said Cllr Whyte's claims about the LTN were "just not true". He said: "Twenty-six out of 27 monitoring points for air pollution showed an improvement, you don't get that if you have a significant increase in traffic; 12 out of 13 traffic count locations saw a decrease in traffic."

The committee approved Cllr Booth's motion by nine votes for two.