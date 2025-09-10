An Edinburgh singer paid a special tribute to John McNab with a moving performance of Hibs anthem Sunshine on Leith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leith-born Frankie Mack, who has been a professional singer since 2019 and is now based in the Canary Islands, sang the emotive Proclaimers song at Mustang Sally's bar in Tenerife on Friday, September 5, following a request from a family friend.

John McNab, a popular 22-year-old from Leith, died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2, on Great Junction Street. A 16-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Evening News, Frankie said: “I got a message on Friday just before my gig asking if I was able to do a rendition of Sunshine on Leith. There is a lot of meaning in the song for me, it’s a song that I really feel, but obviously it hit harder performing it on Friday because of the recent tragic news.”

Edinburgh singer Frankie Mack performed Sunshine On Leith in memory of John McNab following a request from a family friend | Facebook

Frankie said he remembers hearing about the tragic news online, and although he didn’t know John, was deeply saddened from the news coming out of his home town.

The 31-year-old said: “I grew up in Leith, lived there most of my life, and I’m so proud to be a Leither – even though I live in Tenerife now, I'll always be a Leither.

“What really caught me was that the incident happened a few minutes away from where I live, I always walk past there. And because he was only 22 it just really hit me. When I told the audience about the reasons for singing the song you could have heard a pin drop. I’d say around 80 per cent of people in the room were Scottish so they already knew the story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told them I didn't know John personally but I’d been told he was a great lad, a kind guy, and a massive Hibby. Every comment that I saw on Facebook was about how nice a lad he was.

“Everyone in the room was involved and it was obviously really emotional and a lot of the audience was in tears. At the end everyone in the audience stood up and raised a wee glass for John.”

Following John’s death, floral tributes and messages have been laid at Great Junction Street, with hundreds of locals gathering at Leith Links on Saturday to let off balloons, lanterns and fireworks to remember the ‘lovely laddie’ who ‘lit up every room he entered’.

Hibs fans will hold a minute’s applause for John McNab when they take on Dundee Utd at Easter Road on Saturday, September 13. The applause will take place during the 22nd minute of the match.